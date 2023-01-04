16 big events to look forward to in Eastbourne this year

1. Seafront markets - April 6-16 / April 27-May 8 / May 25-29 / June 1-4
Eastbourne Seafront, Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 3AD / Come and sample the delights of the UK and further afield as Eastbourne seafront is transformed into a bustling seafront market place.
Western Lawns, King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4EH / A free motoring spectacular with more than 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, steam traction engines, commercial and military vehicles, ranging across a century of motoring. Also features a French Market, live music and fun fair.