18 big sport events to look forward to in Eastbourne this year

If you’re already thinking about 2023 plans, here’s some sporty events/challenges going on in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
15 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 9:49am

Check out other big events happening this year in the town including festivals, carnivals, and panto!

More information here

1. Half marathon - March 5

Princes Park, Royal Parade, BN22 7AE / The race starts in Princes Park and mostly follows the promenade towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour where the course loops back.

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

2. Coastal Trail Running - March 18

South Downs National Park, Eastbourne, BN20 7YA / The route shoulders the coastal towns of Eastbourne and Seaford which lies in the eastern-most leg of the South Downs National Park.

Photo: Sam Moore

3. UK Ultra - May 27-28

Helen Gardens, Eastbourne / A 100km race from Arundel to Eastbourne.

Photo: UK Ultra Ltd

4. Race for Life - May 28

Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 2UF / This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life in Eastbourne at the Sports Park. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)

Photo: John Phillips

