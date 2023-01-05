18 big sport events to look forward to in Eastbourne this year

If you’re already thinking about 2023 plans, here’s some sporty events/challenges going on in Eastbourne.
1. Half marathon - March 5
Princes Park, Royal Parade, BN22 7AE / The race starts in Princes Park and mostly follows the promenade towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour where the course loops back.
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
2. Coastal Trail Running - March 18
South Downs National Park, Eastbourne, BN20 7YA / The route shoulders the coastal towns of Eastbourne and Seaford which lies in the eastern-most leg of the South Downs National Park.
Photo: Sam Moore
3. UK Ultra - May 27-28
Helen Gardens, Eastbourne / A 100km race from Arundel to Eastbourne.
Photo: UK Ultra Ltd
4. Race for Life - May 28
Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 2UF / This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life in Eastbourne at the Sports Park. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)
Photo: John Phillips