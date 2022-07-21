Experience West Sussex Partnership has put together some free and low-cost ideas to explore what is going on in the county.

Solve the Mystery - Pick up a new free Mystery Trail from the local library in one of seven pretty Horsham District towns (Horsham, Southwater, Steyning, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Storrington, Henfield) and follow the clues to solve the crime. Essentially an outdoor escape room, Whistlestop Arts have put together an intriguing tale where you are the detective.

Picnic with the Devil - Pack a picnic and head to one of the county’s most scenic spots. At Devil’s Dyke, the South Downs drop away, and the Sussex Weald spreads out before you in all its panoramic glory. Rumoured to have been created by the devil, the Dyke, part of the South Downs National Park, offers myriad opportunities for short walks and long trails through the glorious countryside. The top picnic spots in West Sussex | Experience West Sussex

Hop on a bus - Explore Britain’s newest and largest National Park, the South Downs National Park and see some of the most breath taking views in the area from the top deck including the eight top views from buses in the South Downs. There are many trails, walks and cycle routes once you get off too Walking trails - South Downs National Park Authority including the iconic South Downs Way.

Visit Chichester Cathedral for free – There’s so much to discover in this stunning Cathedral that has been the centre of the community in Chichester for more than nine hundred years. It is the only English Cathedral with a surviving detached medieval Bell Tower and is stuffed full of iconic artworks including the part of a Roman mosaic floor and the glorious Marc Chagall Window.

Love the Lido – the only remaining lido in West Sussex, Arundel’s 25m pool and splash pool come with a view of the town’s magnificent castle. There is also a grass area for picnics and a small kiosk for refreshments. Open from now until 11 September, Adults £6 children £3 Home (arundel-lido.com)

Engage with The Coastal Creatives - Three local artists are on a mission to encourage creativity through illustration, beach plastic art, photography and song writing activities this summer. Their free Summer Exhibition at the West Buildings Shelter on Worthing Promenade runs from July 7 until September 30 and aims to bring about awareness and change to celebrate and conserve our beaches. The Coastal Creatives - Time For Worthing

Learn about the deer - Take the whole family for a day at Sky Park Farm in West Harting, open seven days a week July 11 until September 4. The ticket (Adults £6, Children £3, Under 3’s free) includes car parking, entry to the Farm, deer paddocks, Explorer Farm Trails, Meet the Rangers, great Adventure Playground and seating areas beside the Dew Pond and River Rother. www.skyparkfarm.com

Build a sandcastle - Compete for victory in Littlehampton’s annual sandcastle competition. Come down to the seafront on August 9 at 10am to collect your free bucket before the competition starts at 11am. Competition is fierce and places limited so don’t be late.

Get your camera out – The Ouse Valley Viaduct is one of the top Instagram spots in Sussex. Park at Ardingly Reservoir and take a picturesque walk through the nature reserve to the Viaduct. You can also explore the pretty village of Cuckfield afterwards too.

Find your inner artist – The Novium Museum in Chichester have paired up with Article 12 Arts to offer free Summer Art Workshops for children and young people every Tuesday and Wednesday in August this summer. For more great things to do in Chichester this summer visit www.TheGreatSussexWay.com

Rock the rockpools – It’s free, it’s fun and you are on the coast; what’s not to love about a bit of rock pooling? Check out the beaches at Shoreham Fort, Climping Beach, Worthing Pier, West Wittering and Felpham Beach. Look out for starfish, crabs, shrimps, limpets and snails amongst other watery wildlife. Check out this expert guide to rockpooling.

Enjoy the gardens – Uncover the historic horticulture at Highdown Gardens, the beautiful and unique chalk gardens high up on the hill of the same name. You can find out about their fascinating back story at the visitor centre, picnic amongst the blooms and follow the Highdown Gardens and Hill Heritage Trail for sweeping views across Worthing and out to the sea, all for free.

Listen to the Band – Enjoy a traditional Sunday afternoon concert in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis this summer. At the bandstand there will be a variety of free performances between 2pm until 4.30pm on July 17, August 14 and September 11, 2022.

Immerse yourself in medieval magic – Be transported back to Medieval England and enter the magical kingdom of Loxwood. Experience the Living History Village, go to Knight school, watch the jousting, falconry, archery and enjoy the live music and mead – all for £16 per adult and £8 per child over two weekends August 6,7 and 13,14 2022. www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk

Take your teddy – Kids bringing their favourite teddy along to the annual Bluebell Railway Teddy Bears picnic get to travel for free on August 6 and 7. Accompanying adults buy an All-Day Rover ticket (£23.50) to travel up and down the line and get off at Kingscote Station to enjoy a picnic in the paddock beside the playground.

Meet the wildlife – Tilgate Nature Centre in Crawley (adults £7, Children £6) is home to over 500 animals, ranging from owls to otters, reindeer to ravens and frogs and pheasants. Make a day of it with a picnic in the park, with its lakes, lawns and gardens and miles of woodland to explore.