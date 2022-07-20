Sussex has the best of both worlds with glorious beaches and stunning countryside so perfect to spend time outdoors.

Many of the beaches in the county frequently come top in polls of the best places to visit.

This year Brighton Central, Hove Lawns, Marina St Leonards and West Wittering Beach have all been awarded Blue Flags, while Worthing Beach, Bognor Regis East, Littlehampton Coastguards, Saltdean, Marina St Leonards, Pelham and West Wittering were also Seaside Award-winning beaches in 2022.

Cost effective things to do with the family

If you prefer to explore the countryside Sussex from the High High Weald, which is one of England's finest landscapes, designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, covering 1461 square km of Sussex, Kent and Surrey, to the South Downs National Park.

The South Downs Way route starts in Winchester and stretches 100 miles to Eastbourne.

The route has been trodden by people for millennia, but such was its national importance for walkers that it was approved to become a new National Trail in March 1963.

On July 15 1972 it was officially opened as the South Downs Way National Trail, making it the UK’s fifth national trail to be established and its first long-distance bridleway.

West Wittering frequently comes in top in reviews and has been awarded a Blue Flag.

Since then tens of thousands of people have walked, cycled or ridden the trail from Eastbourne to Winchester.

The route, with its highest point at Butser Hill at 271m, provides people with the opportunity “to get away from it all” without having to travel too far in this busy part of England.

Andy Gattiker, National Trails & Rights of Way Lead, said: “2022 is a really special year for the South Downs Way and it’s amazing to think that the trail opened half a century ago.

“The beauty of the trail is that it offers something for everyone, whether it’s an interesting day-trip, short break or a week-long ramble.

The South Downs Way at Devil's Dyke

“We couldn’t maintain the route without the help of dedicated volunteers, who get involved in surveying, practical work, helping at public events and administration, so a big thank you to them as we celebrate this birthday. We thought it would be a nice gesture for each of the parishes along the route to get a beautiful waymarker that can be attached to a fingerpost to celebrate this historic moment.

“Here’s to another 50 years of enjoying this iconic journey through some of the most captivating countryside Britain has to offer.”

Part of the route is the Sussex Heritage Coast stretches from Eastbourne, along the iconic chalk cliffs of Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters, past Cuckmere Haven and on to Splash Point at Seaford.

Picnics are a great way to get outside.

With amazing views Hastings county Park was mentioned on TripAdvisor as one of the best places to have a picnic in Sussex. Barcombe Mills is Lewes is alongside the River Ouse and is a popular picnic and fishing spot.

In West Sussex the deer park is free to enter and great for a picnic, you may also catch a glimpse of Petworth's famous deer, and Chanctonbury Ring is a prehistoric hill fort atop Chanctonbury Hill on the South Downs, on the border of the civil parishes of Washington and Wiston in the English county of West Sussex.

Other things you can do include a treasure hunt around your house and garden. Hide items of treasure and then draw a map and provide clues for the kids to solve.

You don’t need to get away to go camping, instead you can just set up the tent in your backyard to feel the thrill of sleeping outdoors. For the real camping experience you can also roast marshmallows, sing some songs and tell fun stories.

You can also pick out some of your favourite board games and gather the family around the table for a games night. You could also play games that don’t require much equipment, like charades or hide and seek. If you prefer to do something to keep you cool you could have a water fight with water balloons.

There are lots of museum in across Sussex and some of them are free to enter.

Hotham Park in Bognor Regis

Admission into the Novium Museum in Chichester is free, but donations are welcomed. With exhibitions including 200 years of Chichester Canal and ten years of the Novium.

In Eastbourne the Towner museum is free, With one paying exhibition per year; all other exhibitions are free.

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery has been collecting objects relating to Horsham and the wider District since 1893. Many of the items are on display in the museum's galleries, others are held in our stores and it is free to enter.

And Worthing museum is in the heart of the town, the museum and gallery presents a dynamic family friendly exhibition programme along with exciting events for everyone to take part in.

Enjoy the weather and fresh air on a day out in the park, where children can have fun on the playground, play ball, fly a kite and run around.

Hotham Park is an area of nine hectares (22 acres) located in the High Street, Bognor Regis and is a Green Flag Award winning park.

Tilgate Park is a large recreational park near Crawley, within the park is Tilgate Nature Centre, a fun day out for all the family and home to over 100 different species from otters to owls, tapir to terrapins, reindeer to raccoon dogs. The centre has an admission charge and is £7 for adults, £6 for children and under 2s are free.