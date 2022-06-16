Entry is by ticket only, available at £6 for adults, children free, from The Steyning Bookshop, in High Street, Steyning. The ticket is in the form of a brochure, which will guide you around and give information about each garden.

Elisabeth Harden, from the Steyning in Bloom committee, said: “Over the years, we have had tours of some of the beautiful gardens in the town, always over subscribed, and so decided this year, as last year, to expand the tour.

"We were delighted when several of the owners of our local gardens offered to open them for the afternoon. We have gathered a wonderful collection, small and large, some with specialist plants, some with great views of the Downs or Truleigh Hill.

"There is a garden with pictures of exotic places, the garden of a plantaholic who has an obsession for plants and 100 pots, a garden of many rooms, some tiny gems, a new garden created by a skilled plantswoman over the course of the past year and a garden with a carefully cultivated wild area.

"We are thrilled with the selection and aware that with this number, there are eighteen, people won't be able to visit them all but don't worry, we'll do it again next year and perhaps we can offer you more treasures. We are so grateful to the owners of these gardens, and also to the public who will visit them."

Funds raised will support Steyning in Bloom's planting of the High Street tubs and hanging baskets and the Welcome to Steyning sign.

Elisabeth added: "We have been starved of funds due to the virus, so your support is essential to our efforts to make Steyning a beautiful town for us all to enjoy."