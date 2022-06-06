Steyning woman who fell under a bus in Shoreham thanks people who helped her for their kindness

Barbara Pumford spent more than two months in hospital after the fall at the Coronation Green bus stop on February 26.

She said: "I have no idea how I fell but I ended up trapped between the kerb and a bus – in agony!"I had fallen on a very cold February day after spending a lovely time having lunch with my daughter, who lives in Brighton.

"Immediately, I was surrounded by people putting warm things on me as I was shivering with cold. One woman held my hand and said she would stay and see me in the ambulance.

Barbara Pumford has no idea how she fell but she ended up trapped between the kerb and a bus at the Coronation Green bus stop

"Such wonderful people – thank you!"

Barbara was taken to Worthing Hospital for a month, then Arundel and District Community Hospital for short-term rehabilitation, and is now pleased to be back in her own home.

She added: "I have met love and kindness all the way and am so very grateful for it. If you are one of the people who came to me on February 26, I want you to know that I have been so comforted by you all and want you to know it.

"There is still goodness and love around, sometimes hidden."