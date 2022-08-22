45 READERS' PICTURES: Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022 including a Spitfire, Typhoon and the Red Arrows

The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and closed last night (Sunday, August 21) with a firework display.

The airshow featured more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music.

Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”

