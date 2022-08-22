Edit Account-Sign Out
Airbourne 2022 (photo from Boundless) - More than 1,200 Boundless members and guests enjoyed the show from an exclusive area provided by the public sector and civil service membership club

45 READERS' PICTURES: Eastbourne's Airbourne 2022 including a Spitfire, Typhoon and the Red Arrows

Here are your photos from Airbourne, which took place in Eastbourne this weekend (August 18-21).

By India Wentworth
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:55 pm

The free four-day airshow opened on Thursday (August 18) at 12pm and closed last night (Sunday, August 21) with a firework display.

The airshow featured more than 50 displays, military exhibitions, simulators, and plenty of food and drink options. There was also children’s entertainment and live music.

Sergeant Tom Fuller is the project officer for the RAF village which includes 14 stands to show off a variety of roles and sides to the air force.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be doing shows like this again. It’s all about positivity, speaking to the public, and showing them how great the air force is.”

Behind the scenes at Airbourne

Behind the scenes photos

1. Airbourne 2022 (photo by Julia Rigby)

2. Airbourne 2022 (photo by Madeleine Jenkins, taken 18-08-22)

3. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Jim Whelan in Old Town, taken 18-08-22)

4. Airbourne 2022 (photo from Alan Fraser, taken 18-08-22)

