Adur Arts Live is promising a busy programme, running until October 26 at St Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham, BN43 5DQ.

Chris Gander, from Adur Arts Live, said: “On Sunday, September 29 from 3.30-4.30pm the ever-entertaining and lively Wellington Wailers crew will blast you with a collection of sea shanties from the age of sail. Fresh from touring with the BBC Symphony Orchestra Peter Mallinson and Matthias Wiesner violas will take you on a journey from Brighton to the stars, including works by locally based composers Chris Gander and Barry Mills (Saturday, August 31, 12-10pm). The renowned classical guitarist Paul Gregory will present an exciting programme including works by Rodrigo Sor and Haiku-based pieces by Chris Gander (Saturday, September 28, 12-1pm). International players Klio Blonz flute and Jane Beament piano will perform works including Faure's Fantaise Barbers's Canzone and an exciting work by Lewes-based John Hawkins (Sunday, October 13, 3.30-4.30pm). World-class pianist Evgenia Startseva will perform works to include an exciting Bach-inspired work Sandwich by Shoreham-based John Alexandra plus a work by Bach himself along with the colourful L'isle Joyeuse by Debussy (Saturday, October 26, 12-1pm).