All you need to know about events for the Queen's Jubilee in Midhurst and Petworth

Many celebrations will take place in Midhurst and Petworth for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Midhurst will be hosting an official beacon lighting ceremony atop St Ann's Hill on Thursday June 2 at 9pm

On Saturday June 4 there will also be a celebration in front of the Cowdray ruins.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Petworth on Thursday June 2 from 9pm there will be Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens followed by The Leconfield Singers and refreshments by the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

On Saturday June 4 from 7pm there will be a Streaming Party from the Palace in Market Square, wonderful food and drinks will be available to purchase.

On Sunday June 5 from 12pm until 3pm The BIG Lunch will be in the Market Square with live music, food and lots of fun!

Tillington will be hosting a variety of events as the village celebrates the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

On June 2 celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will take part at the Tillington Recreation Field from 6pm.Entry to the event is free with food, music, games, and drinks available. Events at the celebration will include a Tug of War, Block Art Painting and a Dog Race Event culminating at 9.45pm with a firework display.Anyone wishing to get involved to help should contact Jo Clevely via email at [email protected]

Cowdray Estate has planted trees as part of the Queen’s Jubilee.