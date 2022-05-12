As many as 33 road closures have already been approved by the district council while others await confirmation. They include:

Friday, June 3

Camelsdale

Road closures will take place across the Chichester district to mark the Queen's Jubilee

New Road

Chichester

Armadale Road and Orchard Road

Donnington

Grosvenor Road

Harting

The B2146 Tipper Lane to the Ship junction and several other roads in Harting will also be closed.

Saturday, June 4

Compton

The Square

West Marden

West Marden Hill

Sunday, June 5

Bosham

Delling Lane

Chichester

Cambrai Avenue, Ferndale Road, Grove Road, Stavely Gardens, Cambrai Avenue, Whyke Lane, The Avenue, Beech Avenue and Cleveland Road

Donnington

Upton Road

Easebourne

Vanzell Road

East Harting

St Richard’s Cottages

Fishbourne

Mill Lane

Fittleworth

School Lane

Petworth

High Street

Hillfield Park

Market Square

Lombard Street

Selsey

Donaldson Close

Southbourne

Manor Gardens

West Ashling

Edith Cottages and Mill Road

Several small roads in Lodsworth, Plaistow and Ifold will also be holding events.Cherry Close, a private road in Cocking, will also be closed on May 6 and the district council has been notified.

More closures are expected to be confirmed.

Are you holding an event to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee? Let is know at [email protected]