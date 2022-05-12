As many as 33 road closures have already been approved by the district council while others await confirmation. They include:
Friday, June 3
Camelsdale
New Road
Chichester
Armadale Road and Orchard Road
Donnington
Grosvenor Road
Harting
The B2146 Tipper Lane to the Ship junction and several other roads in Harting will also be closed.
Saturday, June 4
Compton
The Square
West Marden
West Marden Hill
Sunday, June 5
Bosham
Delling Lane
Chichester
Cambrai Avenue, Ferndale Road, Grove Road, Stavely Gardens, Cambrai Avenue, Whyke Lane, The Avenue, Beech Avenue and Cleveland Road
Donnington
Upton Road
Easebourne
Vanzell Road
East Harting
St Richard’s Cottages
Fishbourne
Mill Lane
Fittleworth
School Lane
Petworth
High Street
Hillfield Park
Market Square
Lombard Street
Selsey
Donaldson Close
Southbourne
Manor Gardens
West Ashling
Edith Cottages and Mill Road
Several small roads in Lodsworth, Plaistow and Ifold will also be holding events.Cherry Close, a private road in Cocking, will also be closed on May 6 and the district council has been notified.
More closures are expected to be confirmed.
Are you holding an event to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee? Let is know at [email protected]