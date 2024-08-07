Astrology and the music business: DJ and author Mark Devlin comes to Burgess Hill, Tuesday 20 August

Mark Devlin well-known DJ, freedom campaigner and author of the renowned Musical Truth books, which explore the deeper layers of the music industry he has himself been a part of, is coming to Burgess Hill, West Sussex to speak for the Changing Times group to explore modern music’s links with astrology and ‘astrotheology’.

The movement of the sun through the zodiacal year, and equinoxes, solstices and their mid-points, have always been important to the powers that be. Despite the age of debunking we live in today, it is clear that they are still referenced even now. This can be seen particularly through many bizarre events involving the corporate music industry which have occurred on or around these significant dates, strongly suggesting that many – if not all – may have been more ritualistic in nature than we have been told.

Mark Devlin is a British club and radio DJ, music journalist and author. In 2010, he underwent “a conscious awakening”. His special area of interest is how this ties into the mainstream music industry and the way in which A-list artists have been used to manipulate their audiences. He now speaks on these subjects, as well as appearing on radio, and produces two regular podcast series. In early 2016 he published his comprehensive book, Musical Truth, with Vol. 2 following in 2018 and Vol. 3 in 2021. His debut novel The Cause & The Cure appeared in early 2020.

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 33 years.

Astrology and the Music Industry may be more linked than we know

The presentation will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 20 August, with a door entry fee of £7 (no pre-booking). Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk

Changing Times Information:

Contact: Andy Thomas, Changing Times

Tel. 07771 712960