With kids returning to school this week parents are being urged to consider the impact of poorly fitting school shows and what may mean for children long term.

Research commissioned by the UK’s number one sports retailer, Sports Direct found that a whopping 41 per cent of children admit to wearing a school shoe simply because it looks good rather than because it fits properly.

And with schools renowned for being a hub of activity both indoors and outdoors, it’s no surprise that over a third (35 per cent) of children have a second pair of shoes or trainers specifically for outdoor play.

Can you spot the school shoe? PIctures: Sports Direct

Sports Direct also partnered with Musculoskeletal Podiatrist, Rob Payne from the London Podiatry Centre, to share some top tips on how to choose the perfect shoe.

He said: “It is important that shoes are properly secured, and, in this regard, laces are always best. However, a good double velcro fastening can be beneficial, especially in young children who may struggle tying laces.

“Ensure there is enough room in the toe box. Your child’s shoes should never feel tight on their toes. Alternatively, their shoes shouldn't just slip off their feet either.

“Consider the choice of material. Shoes with a breathable top cover are recommended, such as those made of leather. Synthetic materials can promote sweating, increasing the risk of fungal and bacterial infections.”

Here is the answer to the puzzle....