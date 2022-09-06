Executive head chef Matt Crow and Glyn Ingram, head deer keeper, will be chatting to Barney Desmazery editor of BBC Good Food and food writer Marcus Bean about sustainability, the resurgence of game and their passion for sharing understanding and experience of deer farming. They will explore the importance of farm to fork, how to deliver exceptional quality produce and the health benefits of venison.

BBC Good Food Festival takes place at Goodwood Racecourse from Friday, September 9, Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

Matt and Glyn will appear on the Let’s Talk Food Stage at 11.30am with Barney, editor BBC Good Food on Friday, September 9, and 11.30am on Saturday, September 10 with food writer, presenter and cookery school owner Marcus.

Glyn Ingram head deer keeper at Sky Park Farm

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage, visitors can hear from experts and food producers at informative talks and question and answer sessions over the three-day event.

Family-owned Sky Park Farm is among the UK’s principal working deer farms. Visitors can see and feed the deer at close quarters, let off steam in the Adventure Playground and explore the Farm Trail.

The Farm Shop, Butcher and Deli at Sky Park Farm fulfil a broad range of daily grocery needs or food for special occasions - whether for pantry, fridge or freezer. There is something for all tastes across the farm, with the visitor centre and deli offering a range of take away food to enjoy while visiting or to take home.

For more information and tickets visit www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival/whats-on/