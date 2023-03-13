Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge is back for 2023

The annual Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge is coming back and here’s everything we know so far.

This year’s event will take place on May 20 from 5pm-8.45pm. It gives people the rare opportunity to walk right around the lighthouse.

The first challenge was in 2013 and, other than 2020 due to Covid, has been taking place every year since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original event was organised by the Eastbourne AM Rotary Club to raise money to repaint Beachy Head Lighthouse at a cost of £30,000. If this money hadn’t been raised, the iconic red and white stripes would have faded away over time.

Most Popular

Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge (photo by Hugh Wilton)

Due to the popularity of the event the club has continued to organise the challenge every year since with the help of volunteers. Part of the funds raised are set aside towards the next time the lighthouse needs repainting, with the rest donated to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start point is at the kiosk by Bede’s. Then participants proceed up the lane for about half a mile to Whitbread Hollow where they will see the check-in desks. Once checked-in, you’ll set off across the Downs to Cow Gap, down the steps to the beach and over the rocks, boulders, sand and seaweed to the lighthouse. On return, all participants will receive a certificate to authenticate that they are one of the few people who have undertaken the challenge.

It is around two miles each way and you should allow around two and a half hours for the return trip.

For more information on the challenge, and how to book, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad