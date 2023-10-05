Residents are gearing up in Eastbourne for the annual bonfire and firework procession in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place between 7.30pm to 9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and will include a procession along the seafront with a large bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.

The procession will travel from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the procession multiple roads will be closed in the town, including Royal Parade between 5.30pm-11.30pm from the junction with Beach Road to Wilmington Square.

Most Popular

Eastbourne Bonfire Parade 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)

From 2.30pm to 11.30pm Marine Parade Road will also be closed between the junctions with Marine Parade and Seaside Road also being closed.

An East Sussex Community Information spokesperson said: “Dedicated to the celebration of Sussex Traditions through torch-lit processions, bonfire and fireworks. Our aim is to celebrate and continue the tradition of Bonfire in Sussex as well as supporting local charities. Our motto is Burning for the Community.

“Since 2005 we have celebrated by hosting our own Annual Bonfire event along Eastbourne seafront. We also join in other bonfire processions in Sussex during the bonfire season, September to December, and in carnivals. We attend local events to fund raise as well as organising our own events for the community to enjoy.