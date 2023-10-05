Bonfire and firework procession set to light up Eastbourne
The event takes place between 7.30pm to 9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and will include a procession along the seafront with a large bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.
The procession will travel from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.
During the procession multiple roads will be closed in the town, including Royal Parade between 5.30pm-11.30pm from the junction with Beach Road to Wilmington Square.
From 2.30pm to 11.30pm Marine Parade Road will also be closed between the junctions with Marine Parade and Seaside Road also being closed.
An East Sussex Community Information spokesperson said: “Dedicated to the celebration of Sussex Traditions through torch-lit processions, bonfire and fireworks. Our aim is to celebrate and continue the tradition of Bonfire in Sussex as well as supporting local charities. Our motto is Burning for the Community.
“Since 2005 we have celebrated by hosting our own Annual Bonfire event along Eastbourne seafront. We also join in other bonfire processions in Sussex during the bonfire season, September to December, and in carnivals. We attend local events to fund raise as well as organising our own events for the community to enjoy.
"Our major bonfire event in 2023 is on Saturday October 7 when we will hold our procession and fireworks on the Seafront at Eastbourne where everyone is welcome.