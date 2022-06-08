A two year delay caused by the pandemic proved worth the wait for a stunning flower spectacular which will run for four days until June 11, 2022.Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is Patron of the cathedral’s festival of flowers and he opened the event.This is what you will see:

During Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers visitors will have the opportunity to experience 60 spectacular flower arrangements, displayed within the 900 year old Cathedral, created using over 50,000 blooms.

The arrangements respond to the theme of ‘Life In All Its Fullness’, exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and are portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements.

Hugh Bonneville at the launch of the Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers

Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers is – normally – a biennial event organised by Chichester Cathedral Trust. The Festival attracts 15,000 visitors and has raised over £1m towards the cost of restoration work over the past twenty-two years.The Cathedral Trust is delighted to have the support of Title Sponsor Rathbone Investment Management.Tickets for the Festival of Flowers 2022 are on sale now. Timed entry periods open at 10am daily; last entry 4pm.This is how you buy tickets:For full details about purchasing tickets go the to cathedral website http://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/festival-flowers-2022Tickets are also available through the telephone box office: 0333 666 3366 (Please note that telephone bookings incur an additional telephone service fee of £1.80, as well as standard booking fees).Chichester Cathedral has been a sacred place of worship since its foundation in 1108. Services take place daily, including Evensong which offers a beautiful and soothing choral reflection at the end of the day. The cathedral is also a venue for music and the arts and an all-round hub for the community.

More photos of the spectacular flowers will appear on this website http://sussexworld.co.uk and in the Chichester Observer newspaper.