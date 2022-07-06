Chichester Summer Street Party promises to be bigger and better than ever

Chichester BID, in partnership with Chichester District Council, is hosting its annual Summer Street Party in Chichester on Sunday, July 17 from 10am to 4pm and it promises to be bigger than ever with the addition of the popular Cross Market and More. Photography by Sam Stephenson / 07880 703135 / www.samstephenson.co.uk

Helen Marshall, chair and cEO of Chichester BID said: “Every corner of the city will come alive at this year's Summer Street Party with live music, street entertainers, fashion shows, carousels, Morris dancing, traditional games, face painting and more.

"We are absolutely delighted by how many of our city centre businesses are getting involved with special goodie bags being given away, delicious tasters and samples for party goers to try, exciting prize draws to enter, amazing demonstrations to enjoy and fabulous special offers you won't want to miss!”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On South Street visitors will be able to look out for 50 per cent off everything in store at Present Surprise and scrumptious tasters outside Lime Squeezy.

In the Northern Quarter of the city Between the Lines, Lakeland, Ecco Shoes, Robert Dyas and Phoenix Dining are all bringing their business to the party. Meanwhile over in the Eastern Quarter, The Eastgate Inn is holding a real ale and gin festival, Giggling Squid and Hotel Chocolat will be offering free tasters, Katie Loxton will be giving away a free ice-cream with every purchase and Lush will be doing bath bomb making demos.

The British Heart Foundation Charity Shop and The Sweet Jar are also taking part on the Cathedral Green and directly opposite The West Street Deli also offer tasters of local cheeses and fresh pesto, plus 10 per cent off everything all day including takeaways and drinks.

Discover the Crane Street Carnival for a fantastic vintage vibe with juggling, balloon modelling and live performances from Dawn's Vintage Do. You can also enjoy alfresco ice cream sundaes from Rainbows Parlour, homemade lunches from Spires Bakery and craft beer from The Escapist.

There will also be more entertainment to be found over in St Martin’s.

Led by The Hole in The Wall, there will be live music, performances, ice cream and more! At Draper’s Yard in The Hornet, The Chichester Fringe Festival will be putting on free entertainment and children's acting activities.

The red carpet is also being rolled out on East Street for the Summer Street Party Fashion Show featuring some of the of retailers you can find in the city.

Menswear and sportswear will also be showcased this year by M&S, TK Maxx, Fat Face, Joules, Sports Direct and The Run Company and vintage pieces will feature from St Wilfrid’s Retro and Vintage, Vintage Rose, Cherry Vintage and Almshouse Arcade.

With a compere and music provided by Toast Live, the show runs from 12 to 4pm.

Steve from Spires Bakery & Café on Crane Street said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Summer Street Party. Our city centre is looking so vibrant and colourful.

“After the amazing Jubilee celebrations, we are delighted to have another party to look forward to and opportunities to celebrate summer with our wonderful customers and visitors to Chichester.