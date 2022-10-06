Edit Account-Sign Out
Christmas 2022: Here's where you can still meet Father Christmas in Sussex

Christmas is not far away so if you want to take the kids to see Father Christmas, now is the time to book.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:31 pm

Loads of places have already sold out, so to avoid disappointment there is still time to book with these places.

Meet Santa on the Bluebell Railway from Sheffield Park and East Grinstead has limited availability.

Drusilla’s, Alfriston Rd, East Sussex from November 19 until December 23

    Santa's Cottage at Drusillas this Christmas

    Tulleys, Turners Hill, West Sussex

    Amberley Museum, West Sussex, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18

    Christmas at Cowdray, Midhurst, West Sussex Santa’s Grotto will be open on selected dates

    Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green, West Sussex

    Blackberry Farm, Whitesmith, Lewes, East Sussex

    Breakfast with Santa at Sussex Country Gardener, Beechglade Farm, Mark Cross, East Sussex limited dates available

    Borde Hill Gardens, Haywards Heath, West Sussex – Saturday, November 26 is fully booked but tickets are only available for Sunday, November 27

    If you are looking for other things to do these may inspire you:

