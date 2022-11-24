Visitors to Chichester can enjoy five free Nutcracker Experiences across the city centre.

On Saturday, December 10 from 11am until 4pm there will be free crafting, face painting, writing to Santa, dancing, story-telling and street-performances.

Participants can choose where they start their nutcracker adventure, collecting stamps along the way in a special passport, before heading to the final destination for a free gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Marshall, CEO and chair of Chichester BID, said: “We are so excited to be bringing this wonderful Nutcracker experience to Chichester. Times are tough for everyone including our city centre businesses and the Nutcracker Experience offers families a full day of free festive fun. Our hope is participants will shop, eat, enjoy and support local businesses whilst making special Christmas memories.”

Most Popular

Free family event in Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five nutcracker experiences families can enjoy are: Christmas at the Cathedral Cloisters where you can write a letter to Santa and post it in the special post box, create Christmas crafts with the team from Chichester Cathedral or have your face painted. Christmas Tales at the Library on Tower Street in the library.

Cosy up in the library and listen to enchanting Christmas tales read by the library team. Readings will take place at: 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wagtail Coffee & Yoga, Eastgate Square there will be Nutcracker dance workshops.

Join Arabesque School of Performing Arts for a special Nutcracker workshop. Move to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker music including The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The March of the Toys. Also enjoy 20 per cent off Wagtail food and drinks. Workshops will take place in the Wagtail Studio at: 11.45am, 12.30pm, 1.15pm, 2pm, 2.45pm, 3.30pm (Workshops limited to 15 participants & last approx. 20 mins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be Christmas decoration making at Draper’s Yard, The Hornet and throughout North and East Street catch the Nutcracker street entertainment.

Families are encouraged to enjoy at least three Nutcracker experiences before heading to the final destination at the V2 Radio van on East Street, where they can collect a Nutcracker Experience gift, kindly sponsored by Randox Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “This event is a true team effort bringing together the Cathedral, the Library and city centre businesses, Wagtail Coffee & Yoga, Draper’s Yard and Randox Health as well as St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Arabesque School of Performing Arts. We would like to thank them and V2 Radio for supporting our efforts to drive footfall and increase dwell time in our city centre. As well as this incredible Nutcracker Experience day, there will also be a giant snow globe on North Street for family photo opportunities and of course our Nutcracker Christmas Trail is running throughout December until January 2. Visitors won’t want to go home there’s so much for them to do and see.”

For full details on festive events taking place across the city throughout the season visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmas