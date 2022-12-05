Midhurst’s old town and surrounding roads came alive with festive spirit for the annual Christmas street party.

The event on Friday, December 2 saw late night shopping from independent retailers as well as an artisan makers market in the Old Library, there were fairground rides, food, drink, games and entertainment .

The tree lights were lit by Pixie, 10, and Archie, 11.

Santa's Grotto, kindly built by The Upholsterer on North Street, welcomed over 200 children who all received a free gift to take home. The fairground rides were free for all to enjoy and music and magic was enjoyed by the crowds in Market Square.

Jess Brown-Fuller, the events organiser said: “It was wonderful to see so many residents and visitors in Midhurst, supporting our local businesses and enjoying the music, entertainment, fairground rides and carol singing and really embracing the spirit of Christmas. The annual Christmas Street Party takes place on the first Friday of December and will be on Friday 1st December in 2023.”

The celebrations continued into Saturday, with Midhurst Community Choir singing carols to shoppers in Market Square during the December Farmers and Artisan Market.

