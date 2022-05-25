Coultershaw Heritage Site hosting family fun event and open day

Coultershaw Heritage Site is hosting another Wind in the Willows themed family fun day.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:57 am

There will be craft activities, including making pop up moles, badger bookmarks and building and launching ratty rafts.

Activities are free although donations will be gratefully received.

Children can also take part in a Wind in the Willows riverside adventure trail for only £3, everyone taking part will win a goody bag. It takes place on Wednesday, June 1, from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Family fun and river trail at Coultershaw Heritage Trust

On Sunday, June 19 it will be hosting another Big Open Day. It is a chance to see what Coultershaw has to offer but also a unique opportunity to engage and discover a wide range of other heritage attractions too including Bignor Roman Palace and Amberley Museum.

There will also be a pop up coffee shop and homemade cakes.

