Data reveals which two Sussex towns see a big increase in visitors over Easter

Data from a rail operator has revealed where people head over the Easter break and two locations in Sussex are very popular.

By India Wentworth
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:44 GMT

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has looked at lesser-known destinations that attracted a surprising jump in visitor numbers over Easter last year.

Eastbourne saw a 121 per cent increase in footfall through the station on Good Friday (April 15 2022) compared to the week before (April 8 2022). This Easter the seafront market will be back.

Shoreham-by-Sea was the other Sussex spot named by GTR with an 88 per cent increase in passenger number on Easter Sunday (April 17 2022) compared to the week before (April 10 2022). This year the town is holding its Easter Makers Fair on Easter Saturday (April 8) with exhibitors from all over the county.

    Data reveals which two Sussex towns see a big increase in visitors over Easter (Photo by Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley)
    Jenny Saunders, customer service director at GTR, said: “Thanks to the growing trend for staycations, people have really enjoyed getting out and uncovering new places in the UK. Travelling by train provides a fantastic way to explore the country and it’s great that we have so many options for day trips and staycations across our network.

    “Leisure travel has bounced back following the pandemic and although we can get people to popular tourist spots, it’s nice to see our customers taking advantage of lesser-known town and country destinations and all that they have to offer.”

