Data from a rail operator has revealed where people head over the Easter break and two locations in Sussex are very popular.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has looked at lesser-known destinations that attracted a surprising jump in visitor numbers over Easter last year.

Eastbourne saw a 121 per cent increase in footfall through the station on Good Friday (April 15 2022) compared to the week before (April 8 2022). This Easter the seafront market will be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoreham-by-Sea was the other Sussex spot named by GTR with an 88 per cent increase in passenger number on Easter Sunday (April 17 2022) compared to the week before (April 10 2022). This year the town is holding its Easter Makers Fair on Easter Saturday (April 8) with exhibitors from all over the county.

Most Popular

Data reveals which two Sussex towns see a big increase in visitors over Easter (Photo by Gareth Copley/Gareth Copley)

Jenny Saunders, customer service director at GTR, said: “Thanks to the growing trend for staycations, people have really enjoyed getting out and uncovering new places in the UK. Travelling by train provides a fantastic way to explore the country and it’s great that we have so many options for day trips and staycations across our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad