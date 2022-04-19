Date confirmed for Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming back the crowds to Broadwater Green and Worthing Fire Station on Saturday, July 23, for a day of family fun.

The theme this year will be Fairytales, with lots of stalls, children’s rides, arena events and fire safety demonstrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters at the 2019 Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190891

Chairman Ann Barlow said: “After two years of postponing this popular community fun event due to the various Covid restrictions, we are pleased to announce this year’s event will be taking place.

“This huge joint community event has been lots of fun over the years and raises much-needed funds for charities. Every year, we are astounded by the generosity of our local Worthing community.”

This year’s charities are Harvey’s Gang, Worthing Soup Kitchen, Heads On, Worthing Community Chest, Superstar Arts, the West Tarring branch of the Mother’s Union and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Chris Bowles, Worthing Fire Station commander, said: “It’s good to have events like this, where the community can learn some important fire safety messages and also have some good family fun at the same time.”

Belly Dance Rocks at the 2019 Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190908

If you would like to book a stall or perform in the arena, email [email protected] for more details.

Also in the news: Hip hop artists and Rag ’n’ Bone Man help launch innovative new music venue for Worthing