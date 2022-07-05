Date confirmed for East Preston Fire Station open day in 2022 – the first since 2019

Throughout the summer, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service events are being held across the county and families are invited along for jam-packed days full of fun and fire safety, as well as getting a look behind the scenes at the fire service.

At each of the open days, firefighters will be running a series of practical displays as well as being on hand to provide fire and road safety advice and answer any questions people have.

Peter Rickard, assistant chief fire officer, said: “Over the past two years, we have held virtual open days for members of the public to watch on social media but we have really missed being able to hold in-person events.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to some of our fire stations, meet with our local residents and really be at the centre of these communities. We are determined to make up for lost time and hold the best open days to date, so they aren’t to be missed.”

The East Preston Fire Station open day will be on Saturday, July 16, from 10am to 4pm.

The other open days planned in West Sussex are:

Worthing Fire Station, Saturday, July 23, 10am to 4pm

Crawley Fire Station, Saturday, August 6, 10am to 5pm

Haywards Heath Fire Station, Saturday, August 27, 11am to 4pm