As well as being a working deer farm, Sky Park Farm boasts a farm shop, cafe, restaurant, play park and visitors’ centre making it a fantastic destination for both families looking for days out and foodies looking for the best-quality produce.

The deer farm, nestled in the South Downs National Park, began as a simple idea combining the reintroduction of red deer with the opportunity to maintain the rare parkland landscape on offer at the West Harting location which has a strong history with Harting dating back 800 years.

It has evolved organically and with a passion for heritage and for preserving the integrity of the landscape through careful stewardship in the hands of Pierce and Victoria Noonan, who wanted to ensure that future generations respect and understand the local environment and the progency of food.

Believing education is key, they wanted to create the opportunity for visitors to walk through it, enjoy the enviable landscape and learn more about how deer farming works.

Planning permission was granted in April 2019 for an education centre, visitor centre with cafe, farm shop, butcher and cafe and with a family experience in mind, Sky Park Farm also created picnic areas and an adventure playground which has been a big hit with its youngest guests.

Visitors can see and feed the deer at close quarters in their paddocks with organised groups also welcome to access its education centre, The Deer Hub.

The farm shop, deli and butcher has also been real hit with many in the local community supporting local producers is at the heart of its offerings with goods from local producers, and the farm itself, on offer.

It offers a range of seasonal, locally sourced, fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs as well as a wide selection of freshly made produce from salads, antipasti, cured meats, award-winning fresh cheese, pasties, quiche, sausage rolls, local scotch eggs and chocolates.

The on-site butcher is also popular, with venison from the farm among the meats on offer, with butcher Hawie Jooste sharing a wealth of experience and knowledge and even cooking tips.

There is also a milk station for visitors to fill recyclable bottles with delicious fresh cow’s or oat milk – including the opportunity to make your own milkshake – and a Made in our Kitchen range of frozen meals and dishes.

Visitors will also be amazed by the uniquely designed observation beehive inside the farm shop where they can watch bees making delicious honey.

Sky Park Farm’s restaurant and cafe The Grazing Room, which opened its doors at the end of last year, has also proved to be a big hit, offering seasonally inspired quality modern British cuisine as well as refreshments for visitors to enjoy.

Pierce and Victoria Noonan said: “We are really excited to be able to share our love of this corner of the South Downs National Park and help future generations understand how important sustainable farming is.

“We are delighted to be able to offer venison directly to our visitors via our butcher, as well as in our destination cafe.”

The deer farm and visitor centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays – opening seven days a week during April.

The Grazing Rooms is open Wednesday to Sunday and the Farm Shop is open seven days a week.

Sky Park Farm can be found at West Harting, West Sussex GU31 5PT.

