Eastbourne Pride will be returning to the town this year and here's everything we know so far.

The chosen date is Saturday July 29 from 11am to 9pm, there will also be after parties to take you further into the night.

Princes Park will be hosting the very best in live entertainment from some of the biggest acts on the UK LGBTQi+ circuit, as well as local superstars, all while raising money for registered Charity Bourneoutlgbtq+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme is ‘Protect our Trans Community; Dress in the colours Pink Blue and White.’

Most Popular

Eastbourne Pride will be returning to the town this year and here's everything we know so far.

The parade will meet at the pier at 10am and set off at 11am heading along the seafront.

Anyone can get involved with the parade but you must confirm your involvement ahead of time.

Headlining the main stage for 2023 is the 80s and 90s superstar pop sensation Betty Boo with her biggest hits and throw back anthems live where she will be supported by Sam and the Womp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard will be joined by Cheryl Hole and Crystal along side some of the biggest local names in the community.

Alongside those acts will be the very best in tributes from UK including Absolute Britney, Maybe Gaga as well as many more.

Entry to Princes Park is with tickets only costing £12.50 with carers, over 65’s and under 16’s going free with a full paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased online and will be swapped for an entry wristband on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad