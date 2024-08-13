Discover Lee Miller Experience in Alfriston heralds new Kate Winslet movie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On September 13, the new film Lee will be released in UK cinemas, a film about the extraordinary life of Lee Miller, model, photographer, artist, and gourmet cook, starring Kate Winslet in the title role.

In celebration of this, and the proximity of The Star to Farleys House, where Lee Miller and her surrealist husband lived out their lives, The Star in Alfriston is hosting a special Discover Lee Miller Experience.

Spokeswoman Sophie Grounds said: “Guests will arrive at The Star on Thursday, September 5 for supper. The following day, guests will visit Farleys House and Gallery for a private tour of the former home of Lee Miller and Roland Penrose, in the nearby village of Chiddingly. Farleys House is filled with extraordinary artworks by Roland Penrose, Lee Miller and their surrealist friends including Picasso and Man Ray. Stories will be brought to life by the tour guide, and there is an impressive exhibition of Lee Miller’s photographs. On the evening of Friday, September 6, Lee Miller’s grand-daughter, Ami Bouhassane (director of Farleys House and Gallery), will host a Surrealist Lee Miller Dinner in The Dining Room at The Star. The menu will consist of dishes taken from Ami’s book, Lee Miller; A Life With Food, Friends and Recipes that includes her grandmother’s extraordinary recipes. The four-course dinner will include dishes such as Penroses, Parsley Ice, Poulet Marengo,Gold Fish and Lee’s Summer Pudding. Between courses, Ami will speak about the sometimes surprising origins of each dish and recount anecdotes about her grandmother and her cooking.

“The Discover Lee Miller Experience at The Star includes two nights bed and breakfast at The Star, supper on the first night, a private tour of Farleys House and Gallery and a Surrealist Dinner hosted by Ami Bouhassane on the Friday night. Also included are two books that will be in room on arrival: a copy of Lee Miller’s Photographs and also a biography of Lee Miller, written and signed by Antony Penrose. £1,043 based on two people sharing a double room. Dinner-only tickets are available for those who only wish to attend the dinner on Friday, September 6.”