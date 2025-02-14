Dog owners invited to take part in sponsored walk in Worthing

Dog owners have been invited to take part in a sponsored event at a park in Worthing.

On Saturday, February 22, homeless charity Turning Tides will be hosting a sponsored dog walk at Brooklands Park.

"It will be a relaxing 2.5k walk around the beautiful park and lakes,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

"Turning Tides understands the emotional support pets provide, and we’re committed to ensuring no one has to give up their animal to find shelter. Three of our key services are now StreetVet accredited and equipped to provide a safe and supportive environment for both individuals and their pets.

"This represents a significant step in ensuring that no one is excluded from receiving the support they need due to pet ownership.”

At the event there will be a VIP (Very Important Pooch), named Miss May. She is a therapy dog at Worthing Hospital but also has her own ‘Paws for Well-being’ column for Worthing’s Inside Magazine. She also has her own Facebook and Instagram account.

For further information, and to register for the event, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/turning-tides

The event is sponsored by Browns Natural Pet Store.

Turning Tides is a community led homelessness organisation that puts client and local people at the heart of their mission to end homelessness. Previously called Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP), the charity has been supporting rough sleepers and homeless men and women for over 32 years in West Sussex.

A spokesperson explained: “Turning Tides believe that everyone has the right to a home, regardless of the difficulties and issues they may face in their lives. The work they undertake to empower homeless and insecurely housed individuals is vital.

"Through a variety of specialist support services, both residential and community based, the aim for each individual is to achieve sustainable independent living.”