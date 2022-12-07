Edit Account-Sign Out
Dog walking in Sussex: 11 walks in Sussex ideal to do with your dog

Sussex dogwalkers are spoilt for choice when it comes to taking their pooch for a walk.

By Charlotte Harding
42 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:19pm

With the open green space on the South Downs National Park, to the numerous beaches and promenades there are a number of different places you can head to enjoy some fresh air and get a good walk in.

The National Trust gives its advice on safe dog walking.

So please help keep the countryside a safe, healthy and enjoyable place for you and your dog, other visitors, wildlife and livestock by remembering the following:

- Keep your dog under close control - use a lead if needed.

- Don't let your dog chase wildlife or farm animals.

- In the unlikely event that your dog is involved in an incident with cattle, the recommended advice is to drop the lead.

- Watch out for local notices. There may be restrictions in woodland or farmland at sensitive times of year, during the lambing season, or between March and the end of July when ground-nesting birds are on eggs or raising their young.

- Please always pick up after your dog. At many of our sites there are dedicated dog bins for you to use.

Is your favourite included in the list? If not let us know so we can include it, unless of course you want to keep it a secret from others.

1. Dog walk

Dog walking is great for your health.

Photo: Pixabay

2. Chanctonbury Ring, Steyning, West Sussex

Chanctonbury Ring has a number walks for you to enjoy. It contains fields with flat and even walks as well as trails and slopes. Picture: Derek Martin

Photo: Derek Martin

3. Goring beach, West Sussex

Dogs are allowed on this beach year-round, making it a fabulous spot for seaside dog walks in West Sussex. But be aware, dogs are not allowed between the boat ramps between May and September. Picture: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex

The South Downs are a great place to walk your dog, so there's always somewhere near to you where you can enjoy this rich countryside throughout the year including Cuckmere Haven. Picture: Peter Cripps

Photo: Peter Cripps

Sussex