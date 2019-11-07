East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Saturday, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Chris McCausland, Patrick Spicer, Thanyia Moore, Damian Clark, MC Maff Brown, Catherine Bohart, Lindsey Santoro and Celya Ab.

GIGS

Charlie Cunningham: 7.30pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

STAR X MATERIALS: RAVE FOR REFUGEES: 11pm, £3, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Loyle Carner: 7pm, £24.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. British hip-hop artist Loyle Carner comes to Brighton Dome with his second album Not Waving, but Drowning.

The Captain’s Beard – Bonfire Afterburner: 8pm, free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

YONAKA: 7pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

STAGE

The Lady Vanishes: 7.45pm, (Sat mat 2.30pm), from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. Inspired by the classic Hitchcock thriller.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

COMEDY

Josh Widdicombe: 8pm, £21, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

SOLVE-ALONG-A-MURDER-SHE-WROTE: 7pm, ages 18+, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

Black History Family Day: 12pm-5pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

GIGS

RILEY BAUGUS: Lewes Saturday Folk Club, 8pm-11pm, £10, Elephant and Castle, White Hill, Lewes, www.lewessaturdayfolkclub.org.

RHYTHM OF THE 90S: 6pm-9pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

Swinging at the Cotton Club: 7.30pm, £26.50, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk. This show celebrates the music and dance of New York’s hottest nightclub in the ’20s and ’30s, where performances by legendary names like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Cab Calloway would have the joint jumping.

TANNAHILL WEAVERS: 7.45pm, Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 769694, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com/event/474753 (£11.50 including booking fee) or from the Civic Centre Uckfield £10 (cash and cheque only).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

COMMUNITY

RECORD FAIR: 10am, free entry, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

BEST OF BRIGHTON 2: 6pm, £8, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

Hawkwind 50th Anniversary UK Tour: 8pm, from £27.40, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

The Woodentops: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets £15 from www.gigantic.com. Visit www.facebook.com/WoodentopsOfficial.

RILEY BAUGUS: Us old-time banjo workshop, 10.45am-4.45pm, places £35 (two under-25s £17), Elephant and Castle, White Hill, Lewes, www.lewessaturdayfolkclub.org. Riley Baugus represents the very best of old-time US five-string banjo and song. The workshop will cover a selection of tunes that Riley learned from old folks in the mountains, with lots of historical and musical information.

STAGE

UP FRONT WITH VALERIE LEON: 2.30pm, £15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

GIGS

ELIANA CARGNELUTTI + LEE AINLEY’S BLUES STORM: 7.30pm, £11, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

TOUCHING THE VOID’S SIMON YATES: MY MOUNTAIN LIFE: 8pm, £12-£17, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY BRIGHTON: 12pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Rory O’HanlonCharmian HughesMC Jen Brister.

SLEEPING TREES: SILLY FUNNY BOYS: 8pm, £8-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sleeping Trees have been touring their fast-paced stories, chaotic characters and frantic physical comedy shows for a decade

GIGS

JADE BIRD: 7.30pm-11pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

TOTAL B*LLOCKS 2 – STAY UP LATE CHARITY FUNDRAISER FT ITALIA 90 & ASBO DEREK: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited: 7.30pm, £37.50, £42.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

COMEDY

HAYLEY ELLIS & SALLY-ANNE HAYWARD: 8pm, £8-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

DECLAN MCKENNA: 7.30pm-11pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

THE RAINCOATS – 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW: 7pm, £16, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The Raincoats celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘The Raincoats’.

STAGE

Ocean Wisdom: 7pm, £18, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Plus Kelvyn Colt, Youngs Teflon and Eyez.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COMEDY

Comedy Night: 8pm, £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Stephen Grant, Charmian Hughes, Dinesh Nathan, Jake Baker and MC Dave Mounfield.

Paul Smith: 8pm, £23.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. One of the biggest selling names in UK stand up returns with his second national tour show.

Jason Byrne: Wrecked But Ready: 8pm, Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801.

GIGS

KILIMANJARO LIVE PRESENTS: LUNA BAY + SPECIAL GUESTS: 7.30pm, £7, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Sat 10.10, 12.30; Sun 10.30. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.00, 12.50, 3.00; Sun 12.50, 3.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.40, 8.20; Tue 5.40, 8.40. Joker (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.40; Sun 12.20, 5.30, 8.40; Tue 5.30, 9.00. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10, 6.00; Sat 12.20, 3.10, 6.00; Sun 11.15, 3.10, 6.00. Midway (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 8.15. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.20, 9.00; Tue 4.40. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.30; Sat 10.50, 1.10, 3.30; Sun 10.10, 1.10, 3.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.10, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 7.40. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.00. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00; Tue 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri 6.30; Sat 3.45, 9.30; Sun & Tue 9.00; Mon & Wed 1.15, 8.45; Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Thu 12.45. Cinecity 2019: The Lighthouse (15) Fri 9.00, 11.30. Cinecity 2019: East Side Story (35mm) (U) Sat 1.30. Cinecity 2019: Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (15) Sat 6.30. Cinecity 2019: Alice (tbc) Sun 3.00. Cinecity 2019: Waves (tbc) Sun 6.00. Cinecity 2019: The Orphanage (tbc) Mon 6.30. Cinecity 2019: And Then We Danced (15) Tue 6.30. Cinecity 2019: The Juniper Tree (tbc) Wed 6.30. Cinecity 2019: The Nightingale (18) Thu 6.00. Kids’ Club: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Octonauts: Shallow Water Adventures (U) Mon 11.45. Vintage Sundays: Spirited Away (PG) Sun 12.00. Official Secrets (15) Mon & Wed 3.45; Thu 3.15; Silver Screen: Tue 3.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Madama Butterfly (2019) (12A) Tue 11.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Judy (12A) Fri & Sun 7.45; Sun 2.15. Kids 4 A Quid: The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.00. Autism Friendly Screening: The Lion King (PG) Sun 10.30. Downton Abbey (PG) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354): The Good Liar (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Tue 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Meeting Gorbachev (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 8.45; Sat 6.45; Sun 1.30, 6.30; Mon & Wed 6.15. Home (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat & Sun 4.30; Mon 4.00; Tue 8.30; Wed 3.00; Thu 5.45. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.30, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.15; Tue 2.30, 5.30; Wed 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.30, 8.15. Joker (15) Fri, Sat & Thu 5.30; Sun 8.30. After The Wedding (12A) Fri & Thu 3.00; Sun 5.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 2.30. Outside The City (PG) Sat 2.00. Sons Of Denmark (18) Sat 8.30. So Long, My Son (12A) Sun 1.00. Real (15) Mon 8.30. First A Girl (U) Tue 1.30. Here For Life (15) Tue 6.00. The Whistlers (15) Wed 8.30. The Band Wagon (U) Tue 2.00. Abominable (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film November 15.)

UCKFIELD

Picture House (01825 764909): The Good Liar (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 2.30, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 6.20, 8.35; Sat 4.10, 6.20, 8.35; Sun 3.40, 6.20, 8.35; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 1.45, 6.20, 8.35; Thu 1.45, 6.20, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Official Secrets (15) Fri 2.00, 5.50; Sun 5.50; Mon 2.00, 4.00; Tue & Thu 4.00; Wed 2.00, 4.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 1.00, 3.15; Sun 12.15. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 1.30; Sun 1.10. The Addams Family (PG) Sat 11.00, 1.15; Sun 1.30. Abominable (U) Sat & Sun 11.15. Joker (15) Fri & Sun 8.15; Wed 5.00. Picture House Pioneers Young Film Club: Control (15) Mon 6.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly (12A) Sat 5.55; Tue 2.00. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00; Tue 7.45. DanTDM Presents: The Contest (PG) Sun 11.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Mon 8.45. Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (PG) Wed 8.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 2.15, 7.15.

