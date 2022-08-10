Eastbourne Airbourne 2022: How rail strikes will affect the show

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned industrial action this month will see more than 40,000 workers walk out, leaving four out of five train services cancelled.

Train staff have already walked out for multiple days in June and July.

The strikes on August 18 and 20, organised by the RMT Union, will see staff members walk out in protest over wages, working conditions and job security.

Airbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sadly this clashes with Airbourne, which is taking place August 18-21.

According to The Trainline, all UK train operators will be affected by the strikes on August 18 and 20 and some services will also be affected on the mornings of August 19 and 21.

Passengers can claim refunds for train tickets on August 18 and 20.

A spokesperson for Visit Eastbourne said last month they would be ‘monitoring the situation’ and putting plans in place to deal with more visitors coming by car rather than train.

Now with the airshow just a week away, Visit Eastbourne has revealed there will be additional car parking across the town for visitors attending.