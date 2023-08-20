The world-famous Eastbourne Airshow has provided spectacular entertainment once again this year.

Now in its final day (Sunday, August 20), the Eastbourne International Airshow has seen dozens of aerial displays across the free four-day show.

Airbourne is celebrating ‘29 years of airshow excellence’, attracting huge crowds. Eastbourne's International Airshow boasts a two-mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront.

In addition to the RAF Red Arrows performing every day – except for Thursday due to an engineering issue – and displays from the powerful Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Tutor, airshow fans have also been wowed by a heavy-duty Chinook and the Strikemaster jet.

Warbird fans enjoyed a joint display from the Typhoon and the Lancaster, as they made their Eastbourne debut as a duo. The Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight also provided a duo display from the Spitfire and Mustang.

With flying beginning at lunchtime, ground displays opened from 10.30am each day, including a walk-through RAF Chinook facsimile, live cookery, virtual reality experiences and British Army climbing wall in the military exhibition, plus OHM Energy STEM zone, simulators, children’s play zones, retail outlets and the Eastbourne Wheel.

With large volumes of people anticipated at Airbourne on the final day, parents have been reminded how they can keep children extra safe.

A social media statement read: “With large volumes of people anticipated at Airbourne, please stay safe and keep little ones close to you. Children's wristbands can be collected from the Information Stand on the Western Lawn free of charge with space for emergency contact details to be added.”

1 . Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673