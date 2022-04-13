Eastbourne basks in the spring sunshine: 11 beautiful photographs

From a fishing boat and a close up of the rockpools at Birling Gap, to a seal on the beach and a cormorant wrestling for its lunch, there’s always range of subjects to enjoy.

There’s a shot of the town’s famous Carpet Gardens in the sunshine, too.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected]

1. "One of our nocturnal visitors out in daylight," said Rob Torre, who snapped this fox in his garden in Westham. SUS-220504-100312001 Photo Sales

2. Cloud formations over the gilded pier, taken by Stella Lockyer with a Samsung Galaxy phone. SUS-220504-101027001 Photo Sales

3. The Big Wheel on Eastbourne seafront at Western Lawns, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. "Much bigger wheel this yeart. Great for the mums, dads and children to see our lovely town from the air," he said. SUS-220504-101308001 Photo Sales

4. Sunrise near the Wish Tower, taken by Tracy Owen. SUS-220504-102017001 Photo Sales