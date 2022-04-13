"The best time at Birling Gap when the crowds have gone," said Ralph Davies, who sent in this stunnng sunset picture, with the sea at low tide showing all the rockpools. SUS-220504-095827001

Eastbourne basks in the spring sunshine: 11 beautiful photographs

Eastbourne has basked in some good weather in patches so far this spring - and Eastbourne Herald readers have been making most of the picture-taking opportunities.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:15 am

From a fishing boat and a close up of the rockpools at Birling Gap, to a seal on the beach and a cormorant wrestling for its lunch, there’s always range of subjects to enjoy.

There’s a shot of the town’s famous Carpet Gardens in the sunshine, too.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected]

"One of our nocturnal visitors out in daylight," said Rob Torre, who snapped this fox in his garden in Westham. SUS-220504-100312001

Cloud formations over the gilded pier, taken by Stella Lockyer with a Samsung Galaxy phone. SUS-220504-101027001

The Big Wheel on Eastbourne seafront at Western Lawns, taken by Bob Newton with a Samsung S8. "Much bigger wheel this yeart. Great for the mums, dads and children to see our lovely town from the air," he said. SUS-220504-101308001

Sunrise near the Wish Tower, taken by Tracy Owen. SUS-220504-102017001

