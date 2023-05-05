Eastbourne restaurant and cocktail bar to host special coronation event

Dem Shish Restaurant and Cocktail Bar will be hosting a special coronation event on Monday, May 8.

Diners will receive complimentary English/Turkish tea and Kings dessert.

The gift is in recognition of the King’s recent visit to the Earthquake victims of Turkey.

Kadir Akan from Dem Shish said: “We are excited to announce that we will be hosting a coronation event in honor of King Charles' recent visit to our Turkish community in London. The King had a cup of tea with people who were collecting clothes and other donations for the earthquake victims, which helped to draw attention to the cause.

“Our headline of the event is a captured photo of the King holding a cup of Turkish tea during his visit to our community in London. In addition, to show our appreciation for the King's visit, we would like to extend a special offer to our diners. We will be serving free Turkish tea and dessert plate to all diners in honour of his visit.

“To add to the festive atmosphere, we have organized live music performances by The Soul Purpose from 2pm to 4pm, followed by a performance by the very well-known Rick Bonner from 6pm to 8pm.”