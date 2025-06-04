Eastbourne set to host its first farmers' market
The market will be held on the first Saturday of every month, running from June 7 until November 1.
The monthly event will be run by Towner Eastbourne and Eastbourne Food Partnership and supported by Your Eastbourne BID, Eastbourne Farmers Market and Eastbourne Borough Council.
Hosted on the square outside the Towner and Congress Theatre, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, visitors will be able to explore a range of food, beverages and wares from local farms and makers.
There will be 13 local producers selling local produce, including cheese, vegetables, breads, pastries - and a couple of drink stalls including Long Man Brewery and Harley House Distillery.
A spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “The team are getting ready for Eastbourne's first farmers market.
"A huge thank you to The Towner, Eastbourne Food Partnership and Eastbourne Borough Market for working with us.
“Please come along and support.”
