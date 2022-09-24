Edit Account-Sign Out
Emergency services on the scene as plane goes down in Pulborough

Teams from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent, Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance force were called to Pulborough today after a plane crashed into a field on Hurston Lane, in Pulborough.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 2:30 pm

Pictures show the plane have crash landed in the field and blue light services rushing to rescue the pilot.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said Police request their attendance at 8 past eleven this morning. Two pumps, one from Storrington and another from Worthing, were dispatched to the scene.

More on this as we have it.

