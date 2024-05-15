Enjoy wonderful landscapes and wildlife – with panoramic views across the Weald!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover the beauty of the South Downs, Low Weald, and Cuckmere Valley. This sponsored walk takes in the 7 churches of Alfriston, Berwick, Alciston, Selmeston, Arlington, Wilmington and Lullington.

FSW is delighted that the Rector at Berwick Church, has agreed to lead a personal to him - guided walk, which will take in the local history, flora and fauna as well as a stop at each church to discover more about this beautiful and historic part of Sussex.

Why wait?!?! Join Family Support Work’s (FSW) Cuckmere Path Sponsored Walk (new for 2024!)

The entire walk is approximately 11 miles in length, you are welcome to join for a shorter section if you prefer. Along the way you may see (or choose to seek out) the Neolithic burial mound c4000BC, Alciston Manor part of the Battle Abbey estates, church and dovecote and a 16th century tithe barn – Arlington Roman settlement, medieval village, 14th century Clergy House – WW2 site called ‘Starfish’ a decoy for Lewes to fool enemy bombers, Wilmington airfield (1930’s), the Long Man chalk figure mid -16th century – 12th century ruins of Benedictine Priory and more besides.

FSW Sussex

Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided along the route, we particularly welcome families as there will also be children’s activities.

So thanks to this fantastic newspaper promoting our event – more of us can come together and do something truly special whilst walking in the Sussex sunshine for charity. I look forward to seeing you there.

For more information or any questions please contact the fundraising team by email: (Jason) [email protected] or phone 01273 041401.

Thursday 30th May at 8.30 am, Alfriston (you can also follow the link for more details) https://www.familysupportwork.org/events/2024/05/cuckmere-path/