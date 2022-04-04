Euro Rail, a free event on Saturday, April 9, and, Sunday, April 10, will feature European themed model railway layouts, scenic modelling demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

There will be goodie bags for the first 25 visitors through the door of the model store in Ford each day of the event.

Gaugemaster, next to Ford railway station, is hosting a European themed model railway show on Saturday, April 9, and, Sunday, April 10. The free event will feature model railway layouts, scenic modelling demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

Stuart Jordan, marketing manager, said: “Expert modelmakers will be on hand to give advice to beginners and old hands alike and there’ll be plenty for the whole family to see.

“Euro Rail is just one of many events planned for this year at Gaugemaster, with a British Railway event in May, a Garden Railway event in July, and Scalextric racing in October.”

There is free parking, see the Gaugemaster website at www.gaugemaster.com for more details.

Gaugemaster, located next to Ford railway station is open seven days a week.