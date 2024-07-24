Family day out: Roman soldiers come to Fishbourne Roman Palace this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fishbourne Roman Palace will, once again, play host to a weekend of captivating displays from the country’s leading Roman Army re-enactment society, giving visitors a fascinating glimpse of life as a Roman soldier in Britain 2,000 years ago.

27-28 July - Fishbourne Roman Palace, Roman Way, Chichester PO19 3QR

Taking place over the weekend of 27-28 July, authentic re-enactments of Roman military might, courtesy of the Ermine Street Guard, will be on display to give thrillingly realistic displays of Roman weaponry and combat in the palace’s formal garden.

Formed over half a century ago, the Ermine Street Guard is considered the leading society for the study and re-enactment of the Roman Army and its equipment, and is renowned for its tremendous attention to detail in order that every piece of weaponry and armour is recreated as authentically as possible.

Soldiers in the Ermine Street Guard

As well as the hugely-popular Roman Soldier displays there will be lots more fun for the whole family with a range of Roman-themed activities taking place throughout the weekend, not to mention the opportunity to explore the country’s largest collection of Roman mosaics still in their original setting and to visit the palace’s recreated Roman grounds.

Gavin Stewart, Acting Chief Executive at Sussex Past which manages Fishbourne Roman Palace, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Ermine Street Guard, who will once again be bringing their powerful re-enactments of Britain’s Roman Army. It’s always a fun weekend for adults and children alike, and gives a little taste of what life would have been like here at Fishbourne when the Romans ruled Britain.”

Suitable for all ages, the Soldiers at the Palace weekend takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July. Pre-booking tickets online is recommended for this event to guarantee entry, with prices starting at £18 for adults and £9.50 for children and £16 for seniors. Please note that pre-booked tickets are priced at a slightly reduced rate to those purchased on the day of the event. Free entry for Society members does not apply for this event.