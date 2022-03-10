Easter half term activities Picture: Gabe Pierce on Unsplash

Family days out: 10 Things to do with the kids during Easter half term in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

Looking for inspiration for things to do with the family this half term?

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:27 am

Here are a few ideas of things we have found.

Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.

Easter half term this year is from April 2 until Friday, April 16.

Scroll through our gallery of things to do in the Chichester area over Easter half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.

1. Easter audio storytrail, Oaklands Park, Chichester - free

Listen from the comfort of your sofa or garden or, if you live nearby, Chichester Festival Theatre has created a free downloadable map suggesting some special spots in Oaklands Park to set your story time adventure.

2. Kingley Vale

Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.

3. Alice in Wondland statues, Hotham Park, Bognor Regis

A very popular addition to the Park is the magnificent hand-carved wooden sculpture of the Mad Hatter’s table which is situated to the east of the Mary Macfie pavilion.

4. Boxgrove Priory

An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt

