Here are a few ideas of things we have found.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
Easter half term this year is from April 2 until Friday, April 16.
Scroll through our gallery of things to do in the Chichester area over Easter half-term
1. Easter audio storytrail, Oaklands Park, Chichester - free
Listen from the comfort of your sofa or garden or, if you live nearby, Chichester Festival Theatre has created a free downloadable map suggesting some special spots in Oaklands Park to set your story time adventure.
2. Kingley Vale
Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.
3. Alice in Wondland statues, Hotham Park, Bognor Regis
A very popular addition to the Park is the magnificent hand-carved wooden sculpture of the Mad Hatter’s table which is situated to the east of the Mary Macfie pavilion.
4. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
