When it is raining it can be hard to entertain yourself or the kids.
But there are lots of options across Sussex from aquariums to museums, bowling and even a science observatory.
If you prefer to stay at home there is lots you can do, bake a cake, do a jigsaw, have a movie marathon, listen to music or build an indoor obstacle course.
1. Fishbourne Roman Palace, West Sussex
Fishbourne Roman Palace has the largest Roman home in Britain. If there is a break in the rain you can explore the recreated Roman gardens – the earliest gardens found anywhere in the country – and at the museum you can enjoy the largest collection of mosaics in situ in the UK.
Roman Way, Chichester PO19 3QR
Photo: S Robards
2. Hastings Aquarium, East Sussex
There are a number of exhibits at Hastings Aquarium including the native zone which shows what is going on beneath the surface of the waves on the UK shores, there is a nursery, ray tank, jungle room, ocean tank with blacktip reef sharks, and a diverse range of species living in the world's rivers and estuaries.
Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings
Photo: Google Street View
3. Petworth House, West Sussex
Petworth House is a 17th-century house with one of the finest National Trust art collections, including works by Van Dyck, Turner and Gainsborough, and a mid-18th-century Servants’ Quarters, once home to 40 servants. There is also a pleasure gardens designed by ‘Capability’ Brown, and if the rain stops you can explore the deer park.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Towner Eastbourne, East Sussex
Towner Eastbourne sits where the coast and the South Downs meet. Towner presents exhibitions of national and international importance for audiences in Eastbourne, the UK, and beyond, showcasing the most exciting and creative developments in modern and contemporary art.
Photo: staff