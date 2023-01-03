Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Things to do when it is raining

Family days out: 14 things to do in Sussex when it is raining

When it is raining it can be hard to entertain yourself or the kids.

By Charlotte Harding
30 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:26pm

But there are lots of options across Sussex from aquariums to museums, bowling and even a science observatory.

If you prefer to stay at home there is lots you can do, bake a cake, do a jigsaw, have a movie marathon, listen to music or build an indoor obstacle course.

HAVE YOU READ: Walks in the South Downs

English tourism things to do: Top attractions to visit in Sussex

1. Fishbourne Roman Palace, West Sussex

Fishbourne Roman Palace has the largest Roman home in Britain. If there is a break in the rain you can explore the recreated Roman gardens – the earliest gardens found anywhere in the country – and at the museum you can enjoy the largest collection of mosaics in situ in the UK. Roman Way, Chichester PO19 3QR

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

2. Hastings Aquarium, East Sussex

There are a number of exhibits at Hastings Aquarium including the native zone which shows what is going on beneath the surface of the waves on the UK shores, there is a nursery, ray tank, jungle room, ocean tank with blacktip reef sharks, and a diverse range of species living in the world's rivers and estuaries. Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Petworth House, West Sussex

Petworth House is a 17th-century house with one of the finest National Trust art collections, including works by Van Dyck, Turner and Gainsborough, and a mid-18th-century Servants’ Quarters, once home to 40 servants. There is also a pleasure gardens designed by ‘Capability’ Brown, and if the rain stops you can explore the deer park. Tickets can be purchased online.

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

4. Towner Eastbourne, East Sussex

Towner Eastbourne sits where the coast and the South Downs meet. Towner presents exhibitions of national and international importance for audiences in Eastbourne, the UK, and beyond, showcasing the most exciting and creative developments in modern and contemporary art.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4