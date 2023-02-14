Edit Account-Sign Out
Famous faces of Littlehampton and nearby villages

Littlehampton and the nearby villages are a haven for many famous names, like Sir Hubert Parry, composer of Jerusalem, who lived in Rustington.

By Elaine Hammond
3 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:50am
Sir Hubert Parry in his motor car. Picture: Rustington Museum
P﻿eter Walton will be sharing the research the Littlehampton History Research Group has been doing into the town's famous residents and those with a connection to the area in a talk at Rustington Museum.

From early 19th century visitors to names you would recognise today, Littlehampton has had many famous faces pass through.

The talk, Famous Faces of Littlehampton, will be on Wednesday, March 15, from 2pm to 4pm. Admission is free. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/famous-faces-of-littlehampton-tickets-487535952157 to reserve tickets.

