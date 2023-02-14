Famous faces of Littlehampton and nearby villages

Peter Walton will be sharing the research the Littlehampton History Research Group has been doing into the town's famous residents and those with a connection to the area in a talk at Rustington Museum.
From early 19th century visitors to names you would recognise today, Littlehampton has had many famous faces pass through.
The talk, Famous Faces of Littlehampton, will be on Wednesday, March 15, from 2pm to 4pm. Admission is free. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/famous-faces-of-littlehampton-tickets-487535952157 to reserve tickets.