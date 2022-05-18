Final details and competition for Eastbourne beer and cider festival

Beer and Cider by the Sea will go ahead Friday May 20 until Sunday May 22 in Western Lawns.

The festival includes a selection of more than 100 beers and ciders from local and national breweries, as well as wines and gins. Volunteers from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) will be on hand to offer and advice and tips for the perfect beverage.

There will also be street food and live music to keep you entertained including Eastbourne favourites The River Boys and The Watson Brothers as well as Morph Ska, Unihorn, and Bedraggled.

Beer and Cider by the Sea (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “Beer and Cider by the Sea has become a firm favourite on the Eastbourne social calendar and I hope everyone has a great time.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy tasting some delicious beers and ciders washed down with some fantastic music in a perfect seafront setting.”

Competition time:

The Eastbourne Herald is also running a competition with Eastbourne Borough Council to give away four tickets to the festival. For 24 hours, starting 8am today (Wednesday, May 18), we’ll be collecting quirky new beer/cider names through Facebook. The best suggestion will receive four tickets to a session of your choice (subject to availability).

Session times:

Friday - 5pm-10pm

Saturday – 11am-4pm / 5pm-10pm

Sunday – 12pm-6pm

Tickets range from £7.50-£12 and can be purchased at https://www.visiteastbourne.com/beer-festivals