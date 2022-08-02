Five of Brighton’s best LGBTQ+ party spots

The Bottle Club has looked at a variety of factors to determine each UK cities’ gay nightlife and decide how progressive each of these locations were.

Brighton was crowned the top LQBTQ+ party spot and scored big when it came to overall safety, offering peace of mind to those wishing to express their identity in peace and harmony.

Brighton Pride 2022 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The study looked into Brighton’s best gay bars to attend this weekend (August 6-7) for Pride:

Club Revenge – As well as providing LGBTQ+ events for Brighton’s community, Club Revenge is an active supporter of local and national charities and has raised thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

Charles Street Tap – Home of award winning cabaret, craft beers and incredible gins right in the heart of Brighton’s Gay Village. Charles Street Tap have been winners of “Brighton’s Favourite Cabaret Venue” at the Golden Handbags for three consecutive years.

Legends Bar – Sits in the Legends Hotel, a vibrant LGBTQ+ friendly hotel, bar and club right in the centre of Brighton. Enjoy the sea views from Brighton’s biggest terrace bar or enjoy the Legends Basement Club.

The Queens Arms – Gay-friendly cabaret venue featuring live drag performances and buzzing karaoke nights. Brighton's foremost gay cabaret bar is the winner of the Golden Handbag award for ‘Best Cabaret bar’.