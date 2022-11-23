Glow Wild at Wakehurst Place: Spectacular and enchanting - a walk full of nature and wonder

‘As darkness falls, let the magic begin...’ – that’s what the leaflet to Glow Wild at Wakehurst Place says.

And they are not wrong – the magic really does begin.

In it’s ninth year, Glow Wild goes from strength to strength with an enchanting and at times spectacular walk.

Glow Wild this year celebrates the spectrum of colours in nature and invites you to explore who we see colour and the role it plays in our daily lives.

The walk, which takes between 45 minutes to an hour to complete, is full surprises and includes a brand new route.

There are hand-crafted lanterns and light installations created by the artists. They have done an incredible job making sure there is always something to catch the eye – with a wave of flaming lanterns one of the highlights.

The animal installations are beautifully crafted – a magnificent stag dominates one part while a dung beetle raised a titter amongst younger visitors.

And even though the walk is up and down and undulating, the sounds of nature and the music that scores the walk, it makes you feel incredibly relaxed and at peace with the world.

The walk culminates at the UK’s tallest Christmas tree where you can get a drink and roast a marshmallow (which comes in various flavours including a gingerbread one, which was wonderfully warming).

Glow Wild at Wakehurst Place really is a joy to walk around and a perfect winter warmer for the whole family.

Every Friday night at 8pm there will be adult only sessions with tickets being reserved solely for visitors over 18 years.

There are also quieter sessions available at 4.15pm on selected dates.

You can find out more about Glow Wild at Wakehurst Place and how to buy tickets here.

