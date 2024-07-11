Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins
The Festival celebrates the future of technology and the future of mobility. On display will be autonomous cars, drones, robotics, AI and alternative-fueled cars. The electric cars on display include the Mercedes EQS and the Porsche Taycan.
Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to champion the future of mobility and technology, bringing together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.
As part of Goodwood’s ‘commitment to inspire the next generation’, the event’s STEM programme for 11–16-year-olds, will see 1,000 students from 24 schools and colleges visit the Festival of Speed for a specially-curated programme of talks and workshops too.
72-year-old Alan Manton has been attending the event for 16 years and said: “It’s one of the best shows there is for this sort of thing and I can’t imagine missing out and now being here. It appeals to everyone.”
