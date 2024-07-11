Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:18 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The event takes place at Goodwood House, near Chichester between July 11-July 14.

The Festival celebrates the future of technology and the future of mobility. On display will be autonomous cars, drones, robotics, AI and alternative-fueled cars. The electric cars on display include the Mercedes EQS and the Porsche Taycan.

Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to champion the future of mobility and technology, bringing together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of Goodwood’s ‘commitment to inspire the next generation’, the event’s STEM programme for 11–16-year-olds, will see 1,000 students from 24 schools and colleges visit the Festival of Speed for a specially-curated programme of talks and workshops too.

Goodwood Festival of Speed has kicked off on Thursday, July 11.Goodwood Festival of Speed has kicked off on Thursday, July 11.
Goodwood Festival of Speed has kicked off on Thursday, July 11.

72-year-old Alan Manton has been attending the event for 16 years and said: “It’s one of the best shows there is for this sort of thing and I can’t imagine missing out and now being here. It appeals to everyone.”

Related topics:MercedesPorsche

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice