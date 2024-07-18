Guided walks and craft activities bring a creative summer of fun at The Beachy Head Story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the summer holidays just days away, an exciting range of activities for all the family has been unveiled at The Beachy Head Story in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranging from ‘Victorian Rambles’ and seal spotting to archaeology inspired craft workshops and a reading corner, there is plenty to fascinate all ages of visitors to this star downland attraction.

A series of new Beachy Head Downland Trail walks kicks off from Friday 26 July and then every Friday in August. Starting at 11am from The Beachy Head Story and costing £2.50 per person (no need to book), the 45 minute walks follow the theme of Victorian Rambles, in a guided walk around ‘Victorian’ Beachy Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be it for work or leisure, stone masons, alpinists, shepherds, journalists, scientists, revolutionary socialists and holiday makers were among people from all walks of Victorian life who were drawn to Beachy Head. They brought ideas, formed connections, and left their mark on the landscape.

Victorians at Beachy Head

Led by Dave Tomlins, ramblers can discover what the area would have looked like towards the end of the 19th century, and hear about some of the people they might have met wandering through the downland.

For wildlife lovers, every Wednesday from 31 July to 28 August the team will be running a free Sea Watch at Beachy Head. Watchers can bring their own binoculars to join in on this summer-long ocean survey, looking out for seals, porpoises and dolphins swimming near the lighthouse.

Youngsters can take part in Make Your Own Archaeology themed drop-in craft workshops inspired by the ‘Connecting Communities: A tale of two landscapes’ exhibition, currently running at The Beachy Head Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10.30am - 12.30pm, there will be different themed workshops for children aged 5 and over, at a cost of £2.50 per child.

Tuesdays includes the chance to make paper kites on 30 July, create dreamcatchers on 6 and 27 August, and design a lighthouse collage on 13 August.

On Wednesdays, children can make their own Roman tile stamp on 31 July or make Iron Age beads on 7 August, while looking at real Iron Age beads excavated in Eastbourne. On 14 August there’s the chance to make prehistoric pots or make a weaving square on 21 August; and finally on 28 August children can try their hand at making a clay weight or woollen bracelet.

A Reading Corner has been set up at The Beachy Head Story and every Monday and Thursday from 25 July until 29 August, families can drop in between 10.30am and 12.30pm for Story Time (suitable for ages 4 – 7) with stories based around the downland landscape. Admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The summer holidays are almost here and it’s fantastic to see that there is so much for families to do right on our doorstep at The Beachy Head Story.

“Whether it’s getting creative in an archaeology inspired workshop or following in the steps of our Victorian ancestors, I hope people will enjoy some of the many activities on offer during the holidays.”

The venue on Beachy Head Road – run by Heritage Eastbourne – is open daily from 10am - 5pm with a gift shop and two free exhibitions.

For further information and to book workshops, visit HeritageEastbourne.com