Half term activities at Sky Park Farm in West Sussex

February sees the launch of three new initiatives at West Harting's Sky Park Farm.

Sky Park Farm

The Deer Park, Farm Shop and Restaurant, which opened in 2021, has unveiled its latest offerings at its restaurant, its craft workshop programme and half term plans.

​The Grazing Rooms’ Executive Chef, Matt Crow, has created a choice of five or eight course tasting menus, with suggested wine pairings to celebrate the launch of a Friday night dinner series.

Meanwhile the Deer Park has a programme of events planned during the half term break including two movie days on February 13 and 14, complimentary facepainting on February 15 and popular children's entertainer, Nolan Davis, on February 16.

Guests can also join the Farm Shop’s butcher for a masterclass on March 11, or to make their own Easter eggs with the ‘Crafty Chocolatier’, Kerry Wheatley on March 23.

