New research has revealed the UK’s most family-friendly pumpkin picking patches of 2022. The list compiled by meal box delivery company, HelloFresh, includes 20 of the best pumpkin picking patches up and down the UK.

100 pumpkin patches have been analysed, looking at factors including dog-friendliness and average admission cost for a family to find the top 20 patches that are ideal for families to visit this autumn.

Tulleys Farm was ranked the third best in the country. The list was compiled of 20 pumpkin patches across the UK.

Tulleys Farm pumpkin patch named as one of the most ‘family-friendly’ patches in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the pumpkins have been picked, HelloFresh encourages families to try out some of its delicious pumpkin recipes, including Pumpkin Soup, Chicken and Avocado Salad with Pumpkin Seeds and Chocolate Pumpkin Thumbprint Cookies. Customers can also try out limited edition Halloween recipes, including Graveyard Beef and Onion Pie and Spider Web Quesadillas, for a frightfully delicious family feast.

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit company. HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway and Italy.