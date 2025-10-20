Here’s what awaits visitors to Arundel Castle before attraction’s annual closure

Visitors have a final opportunity to explore the castle’s award-nominated gardens, world-class art collection and dramatic history ahead of its closure for the season on Sunday, November 2.

History will come to life during the half-term holiday, with knights, sieges and falconry part of a 12-century re-enactment taking place on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30. Visitors can expect knights in army, a master falconer, musicians, and hands-on crafts, while children aged eight-plus will be able to try archery.

And with the castle shortlisted for the Historic Houses Gardens of the Year Award 2025, visitors can wander through borders ablaze with colour, abundant kitchen gardens and tropical plantings, while the castle’s Norman keep offers panoramic views of the Sussex countryside as it turns to a sea of autumnal gold and red.

Inside, visitors will be able step inside the newly restored Queen Victoria’s state bedroom, where a meticulous conservation project has returned one of Britain’s most iconic royal interiors to its original 19th-century grandeur.

People will also be able to see the castle’s art and historic treasures, including works by Van Dyck, Gainsborough, Canaletto and Reynolds alongside rare tapestries, furniture and artefacts gathered by the ‘Collector’, the 14th Earl of Arundel.

Castle manager Andrew Lewis said: “These last few weeks offer visitors the chance to see the castle at its most striking. Whether wandering around our award-nominated gardens or attending one of our final events of 2025, we encourage people to make the most of this opportunity before our annual winter closure."

Tickets to Arundel Castle are priced from £16 per adult and £7.50 per child, which includes access to the grounds and event activities. Alternatively, tickets are available from £28 per adult, £12.50 child, or £68.50 for a family ticket, to include entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.

A castle spokesperson said: “Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time.

“All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.”

For more information and to book, visit the website www.arundelcastle.org

1 . Arundel Castle There is still time to visit Arundel Castle before its annual closure Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Arundel Castle Youngsters aged eight-plus will be able to have a go at archery during half-term Photo: Arundel Castle

3 . Arundel Castle Knights will be on hand at the half-term re-enactment events Photo: Arundel Castle